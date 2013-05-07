MUMBAI May 7 Indian cumin seed futures struck a contract low on Tuesday, weighed by weak exports and subdued local demand amid supplies from the new season crop.

* Export demand is not picking up but is expected to improve in the coming days because of lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for June delivery was 1.45 percent lower at 12,740 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1041 GMT. It hit a contract low of 12,720 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Exports are weak as of now. Due to expectations of higher output, exporters are waiting for some more fall in prices," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Daily arrivals are at 18,000-20,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Acharya expects the June contract to take support around 12,700 rupees.

* Spot jeera fell 19 rupees to 13,410 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell nearly 4 percent due to lack of overseas demand and mounting stocks while supplies from the new season crop also weighed.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery was down 3.98 percent at 5,932 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Weak exports have dented market sentiments. Local buying is also subdued," said Acharya from Kotak Commodities.

* Turmeric fell 110.5 rupees to 6,009 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged up due to lower-than-expected supplies from Kerala and thin stocks, though lack of export demand and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed on Feb. 9 the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract until further notice.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.62 percent up at 36,280 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "In spot, there was some demand from local traders. But upside is limited because of sluggish exports," said a trader from Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country. Supplies from the new season crop in Karnataka have started gaining pace, traders said.

* Spot pepper rose 144 rupees to 35,823 rupees at Kochi.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)