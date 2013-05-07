MUMBAI May 7 Indian cumin seed futures struck a
contract low on Tuesday, weighed by weak exports and subdued
local demand amid supplies from the new season crop.
* Export demand is not picking up but is expected to improve
in the coming days because of lack of supplies from Syria and
Turkey.
* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
* The actively traded jeera, or cumin seed, contract for
June delivery was 1.45 percent lower at 12,740 rupees
per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) at 1041 GMT. It hit a contract low of 12,720 rupees
earlier in the day.
* "Exports are weak as of now. Due to expectations of higher
output, exporters are waiting for some more fall in prices,"
said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Daily arrivals are at 18,000-20,000 bags of 60 kg each at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Acharya expects the June contract to take support around
12,700 rupees.
* Spot jeera fell 19 rupees to 13,410 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell nearly 4 percent due to lack of
overseas demand and mounting stocks while supplies from the new
season crop also weighed.
* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery
was down 3.98 percent at 5,932 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Weak exports have dented market sentiments. Local buying
is also subdued," said Acharya from Kotak Commodities.
* Turmeric fell 110.5 rupees to 6,009 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because
of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures edged up due to lower-than-expected
supplies from Kerala and thin stocks, though lack of export
demand and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.
* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes
across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed on Feb. 9 the launch
of the June 2013 expiry contract until further notice.
* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery
was 0.62 percent up at 36,280 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "In spot, there was some demand from local traders. But
upside is limited because of sluggish exports," said a trader
from Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.
* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing
states in the country. Supplies from the new season crop in
Karnataka have started gaining pace, traders said.
* Spot pepper rose 144 rupees to 35,823 rupees at Kochi.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)