MUMBAI May 9 Indian turmeric futures fell on Thursday due to subdued demand from local and overseas buyers while higher carryforward stocks also weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery was down 0.20 percent at 5,998 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1039 GMT.

* Overseas demand is weak as buyers are expecting a further drop in prices to buy at lower levels, traders said.

* "By this time local demand usually picks up due to the wedding season but so far there is no improvement. Prices are likely to fall by another 200-300 rupees," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The wedding season has started in India and will last until July.

* Daily supplies at the Nizamabad market have fallen to around 10,000 bags of 70 kg each, against 13,000-15,000 bags in the first week of May.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of the reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to subdued export demand and supplies from the new season crop.

* Export demand is not picking up but traders expect a recovery in the coming weeks because of lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery was 0.48 percent lower at 12,830 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Overseas buyers are waiting for some more fall in prices to start buying. Lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey is expected to divert global demand to India," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Daily arrivals are at 18,000-20,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera rose 60 rupees to 13,422 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures edged up on a fall in new season supplies from Karnataka and thin stocks, though lack of export demand and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed on Feb. 9 the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract until further notice.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.29 percent up at 36,350 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Volumes are negligible in the absence of any far month contracts," Narvekar said.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country.

* Spot pepper fell 132 rupees to 35,714 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)