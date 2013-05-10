MUMBAI May 10 Indian turmeric futures rose on Friday on concerns over lower output, though lack of overseas and local demand and higher carry forward stocks weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery was up 0.27 percent at 5,976 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0939 GMT.

* Overseas demand is weak as buyers are expecting a further drop in prices to buy at lower levels, traders said.

* "Some short-covering is seen in turmeric but demand is not supportive. Supplies are moderate from the new season crop but demand is weak," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Daily supplies at the Nizamabad market have fallen to around 10,000 bags of 70 kg each, against 13,000-15,000 bags in the first week of May.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of the reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric edged down 3 rupees to 6,011 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on some fresh export enquiries though supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output limited the upside.

* Traders expect a recovery in the coming weeks because of lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery was 0.49 percent higher at 12,850 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Any improvement in overseas as well as domestic demand may support prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Daily arrivals are at 18,000-20,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Trend for jeera remains positive on hopes of a pick-up in exports due to negligible supplies from Syria because of the ongoing civil war, the note added.

* Spot jeera fell 6 rupees to 13,405 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell on thin volume due to absence of export demand and estimates of higher output.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed on Feb. 9 the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract until further notice.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.12 percent down at 36,400 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country.

* Spot pepper rose 59 rupees to 35,773 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)