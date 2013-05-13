MUMBAI May 13 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Monday on a drop in supplies while fresh export enquiries and local demand also supported the upside.

* Export demand is expected to improve in the coming weeks because of lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery was 2.01 percent higher at 13,302.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0957 GMT.

* Arrivals dropped to 8,000 bags of 60 kg each on Monday as against 18,000-20,000 bags last week at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* "Supplies have gone down in the spot market as farmers are busy with the marriage season. Daily arrivals are likely to remain less in the coming weeks," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Spot jeera rose 45 rupees to 13,506 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on concerns over lower output, though sluggish export and local demand and higher carry forward stocks limited the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery was up 0.79 percent at 5,884 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Overseas demand is weak as buyers are expecting a further drop in prices to buy at lower levels, traders said.

* "Spot demand is weak from local and exporters. Some upside is seen in futures because of lower-level buying but it would be limited in the absence of demand," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Daily supplies at the Nizamabad market have fallen to around 10,000 bags of 70 kg each, against 13,000-15,000 bags in the first week of May.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of the reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

* At Nizamabad, turmeric fell 72.5 rupees to 5,987 rupees per 100 kg.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell in a narrow-range trade due to the absence of export demand and estimates of higher output.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.29 percent down at 36,285 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country.

* Spot pepper rose 56 rupees to 35,842 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala on depleting stocks.