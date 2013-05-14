MUMBAI May 14 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Tuesday on profit-taking, supported by estimates of higher output, though some fresh export inquiries limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery was 1.10 percent lower at 13,220 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0729 GMT. It had risen 2.5 percent in the previous session.

* Export demand is expected to improve in the coming weeks because of lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* "Local demand is subdued but export inquiries come at lower levels. Jeera prices are expected to trade in a range for around a month as overseas demand has not picked up yet," said Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera supplies were at 10,000-12,000 bags of 60 kg each on Tuesday as against 8,000 on Monday in Unjha. Arrivals were at 18,000-20,000 bags last week.

* Spot jeera edged down 6 rupees to 13,500 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell more than 1 percent due to weak export and local demand with higher carry-forward stocks weighing on sentiment.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery was down 0.89 percent at 5,812 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Overseas demand is weak as buyers are expecting a further drop in prices to buy at lower levels, traders said.

* "Weak exports data coupled with higher supplies of the fresh crop and huge carry-over stocks may pressurise prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 17 rupees to 5,970 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell in thin trading due to the absence of export demand and estimates of higher output.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.22 percent down at 36,150 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country.

* Spot pepper was unchanged at 35,592 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala, on depleting stocks. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)