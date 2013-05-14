MUMBAI May 14 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell on Tuesday on profit-taking, supported by estimates
of higher output, though some fresh export inquiries limited the
downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery
was 1.10 percent lower at 13,220 rupees per 100 kg on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0729
GMT. It had risen 2.5 percent in the previous session.
* Export demand is expected to improve in the coming weeks
because of lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.
* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world,
followed by Syria and Turkey.
* "Local demand is subdued but export inquiries come at
lower levels. Jeera prices are expected to trade in a range for
around a month as overseas demand has not picked up yet," said
Arvind Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Jeera supplies were at 10,000-12,000 bags of 60 kg each on
Tuesday as against 8,000 on Monday in Unjha. Arrivals were at
18,000-20,000 bags last week.
* Spot jeera edged down 6 rupees to 13,500 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell more than 1 percent due to weak
export and local demand with higher carry-forward stocks
weighing on sentiment.
* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery
was down 0.89 percent at 5,812 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* Overseas demand is weak as buyers are expecting a further
drop in prices to buy at lower levels, traders said.
* "Weak exports data coupled with higher supplies of the
fresh crop and huge carry-over stocks may pressurise prices,"
Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 17 rupees to 5,970 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because
of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.
PEPPER
Indian pepper futures fell in thin trading due to the
absence of export demand and estimates of higher output.
* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes
across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the
June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.
* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery
was 0.22 percent down at 36,150 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing
states in the country.
* Spot pepper was unchanged at 35,592 rupees at Kochi, a key
market in the southern state of Kerala, on depleting stocks.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)