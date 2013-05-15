MUMBAI May 15 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were lower on Wednesday due to estimates of higher output though export demand and a drop in local supplies limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery was 0.15 percent lower at 13,240 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0855 GMT.

* "Any sharp downside is unlikely from these levels because supplies are coming down," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Export demand is expected to improve in the coming weeks because of a lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Daily supplies have fallen to 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each as against 18,000-20,000 bags last week.

* Spot jeera rose 25 rupees to 13,500 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks and subdued demand from local traders and exporters.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery was down 0.21 percent at 5,822 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Overseas demand is very poor and unlikely to recover in the coming days as exporters are awaiting a further fall in prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 39.5 rupees to 5,937.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell in thin trading on slack exports and estimates of higher output.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.

* The most-active pepper contract for May delivery was 0.46 percent down at 36,000 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country.

* Spot pepper rose 140 rupees to 35,658 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala, on depleting stocks. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)