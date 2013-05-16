MUMBAI May 16 Indian turmeric futures rose on Thursday due to a drop in daily supplies and some overseas inquiries.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery was up 3.31 percent at 5,986 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0937 GMT.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, daily supplies dropped to 4,000 bags of 70 kg each against 10,000 bags on Wednesday.

* "Supplies have dropped and are expected to be in this range in the short-term," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad.

* Spot turmeric fell 11 rupees to 5,931 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand and a decline in the local supplies.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery was 0.83 percent higher at 13,292.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Improvement in overseas as well as domestic demand may support prices. However, higher output may cap sharp gains," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Export demand is expected to improve in the coming weeks because of a lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Daily supplies have fallen to 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each as against 18,000-20,000 bags last week.

* Spot jeera rose 14 rupees to 13,583 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures fell in thin trading on slack exports and estimates of higher output.

* The absence of any far-month contracts has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract on Feb. 9 until further notice.

* The May contract was 0.68 percent down at 35,780 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Karnataka and Kerala are the leading pepper producing states in the country.

* Spot pepper fell 47.5 rupees to 35,562.5 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)