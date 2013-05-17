MUMBAI May 17 Indian turmeric futures rose more than 3 percent on Friday, tracking firm cues from the spot market amid a fall in daily supplies, concerns over lower output and some overseas inquiries.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery was up 3.19 percent at 6,218 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1031 GMT.

* Daily supplies have dropped to 4,000-5,000 bags of 70 kg each against 10,000 bags since the start of this week, at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* "Demand from overseas buyers has improved and if prices get stabilized at this range then we could see more demand coming in," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad.

* Spot turmeric rose 144 rupees to 6,092 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose, supported by a drop in daily local supplies and export demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery was 0.81 percent higher at 13,427.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Supplies have come down as the season is drawing to an end. Jeera prices could take support from falling supplies and gain in the coming sessions," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Export demand is expected to improve in the coming weeks because of a lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.

* India is the largest jeera producing country in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Daily supplies have fallen to 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each as against 18,000-20,000 bags last week.

* Spot jeera rose 29 rupees to 13,613 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

PEPPER

Indian pepper futures dropped in thin trading due to weak overseas demand and estimates of higher output.

* Commodity markets regulator Forward Markets has given permission to the domestic division of Indian Pepper and Spice Trade Association (IPSTA), a regional commodity exchange, to commence futures trading in the July, August, September, October, November and December deliveries contracts, it said in a statement on its website.

* The absence of any far-month contracts due to some quality issues, has hit volumes across pepper futures. The NCDEX postponed on Feb. 9 the launch of the June 2013 expiry contract until further notice.

* "There are some quality issues yet to be settled by the NCDEX. When there would be nothing available after the expiry of the May contract, volumes are expected to come into the regional exchange," said Jojan Malayil, CEO, Bafna Enterprises, a Kochi-based company and a former president of IPSTA.

* The May contract was 0.39 percent down at 35,550 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot pepper fell 83 rupees to 35,508 rupees at Kochi, a key market in the southern state of Kerala.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)