MUMBAI May 21 Indian turmeric futures edged higher on Tuesday on thin arrivals as farmers were holding on to their produce in expectation that prices will rise in the coming months.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery was up 1.29 percent at 5,990 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0823 GMT.

* "Supplies are falling in all key spot markets. Many farmers are holding stocks. They are expecting prices to rise. Demand is modest from stockists," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* Spot turmeric rose 11 rupees to 6,025 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on an improvement in demand from exporters amid concerns over shipments from Syria, another leading producer of the crop.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery was 1.55 percent higher at 13,237.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Exporters are active in the spot market. The conflict in Syria is likely to benefit Indian exporters," said Rao.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera rose 25 rupees to 13,570 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)