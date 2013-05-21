MUMBAI May 21 Indian turmeric futures edged
higher on Tuesday on thin arrivals as farmers were holding on to
their produce in expectation that prices will rise in the coming
months.
* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery
was up 1.29 percent at 5,990 rupees per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0823 GMT.
* "Supplies are falling in all key spot markets. Many
farmers are holding stocks. They are expecting prices to rise.
Demand is modest from stockists," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at
India Infoline Ltd.
* Spot turmeric rose 11 rupees to 6,025 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because
of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on an improvement
in demand from exporters amid concerns over shipments from
Syria, another leading producer of the crop.
* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery
was 1.55 percent higher at 13,237.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Exporters are active in the spot market. The conflict in
Syria is likely to benefit Indian exporters," said Rao.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera rose 25 rupees to 13,570 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha in Gujarat state.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)