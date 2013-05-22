MUMBAI May 22 Indian turmeric futures jumped 3 percent on Wednesday to their highest level in more than two weeks on depleting supplies in spot markets and an improvement in demand from exporters.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery was up 2.47 percent at 6,144 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0826 GMT, after rising to 6,184 rupees, the highest level since May 6.

* "Export orders are giving support to prices. June contract may rise to 6,470 rupees in a fortnight," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* Spot turmeric rose 61 rupees to 6,077 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on thin supplies and rising demand from exporters, amid concerns over shipments from Syria, another leading producer of the crop.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery was 0.55 percent higher at 13,367.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals are likely to come down in the coming days. Traders are expecting improvement in exports orders due to supply disruption n Syria," said Acharya of Kotak Commodity.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera rose 47 rupees to 13,626 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)