MUMBAI May 23 Indian turmeric futures edged higher on Thursday on thin supplies in the spot market and modest demand, though ample carryforward stocks capped the upside.

* The most-active turmeric contract for June delivery was up 0.67 percent at 6,036 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0907 GMT.

* "Supplies are coming down in Nizamabad and other markets. In the coming weeks they may fall further. Many farmers are holding back supplies, expecting a price rise," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Spot turmeric rose 33 rupees to 6,102 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower this year because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were treading water as depleting supplies and expectations of good exports demand outweighed an estimated rise in production.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery was 0.17 percent higher at 13,225 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Daily supplies are falling, but prices will remain range bound. This year production was higher than last year," said Reddy of JRG Wealth Management.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera edged up a rupee to 13,622 rupees per 100 kg in the Unjha market in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)