MUMBAI May 24 Indian turmeric futures fell more than two percent on Friday on sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers, though depleting supplies limited the downside.

* The key June turmeric contract was down 1.59 percent at 5,946 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0854 GMT, after falling to 5,880 rupees earlier.

* "The downside is limited. Supplies in all key spot markets are falling. This year production was also lower," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* Spot turmeric fell 48 rupees to 6,050 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower in 2012/13 because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher on thin supplies and hopes of an improvement in overseas demand, though higher production weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery was 0.36 percent higher at 13,350 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Every day supplies are falling in Gujarat. Right now demand is moderate, but traders are expecting exports orders," said Rao of India Infoline.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera edged up 10 rupees to 13,613 rupees per 100 kg in the Unjha market in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)