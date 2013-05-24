MUMBAI May 24 Indian turmeric futures fell more
than two percent on Friday on sluggish demand from local and
overseas buyers, though depleting supplies limited the downside.
* The key June turmeric contract was down 1.59
percent at 5,946 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 0854 GMT, after falling to 5,880 rupees
earlier.
* "The downside is limited. Supplies in all key spot markets
are falling. This year production was also lower," said Nalini
Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.
* Spot turmeric fell 48 rupees to 6,050 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower in 2012/13
because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating
states.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher on thin
supplies and hopes of an improvement in overseas demand, though
higher production weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery
was 0.36 percent higher at 13,350 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Every day supplies are falling in Gujarat. Right now
demand is moderate, but traders are expecting exports orders,"
said Rao of India Infoline.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera edged up 10 rupees to 13,613 rupees per 100 kg
in the Unjha market in Gujarat state.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)