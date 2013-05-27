MUMBAI May 27 Indian turmeric futures fell on Monday, tracking weak cues from the spot market and on subdued overseas demand.

* The key June turmeric contract was down 0.91 percent at 5,870 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0920 GMT.

* "Exports are weak at these prices. The June contract may fall to 5,760 rupees in the absence of demand," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Spot turmeric fell 28 rupees to 6,005 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower in 2012/13 because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating states.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were lower due to a pick-up in supplies and higher production, though hopes of an improvement in overseas demand restricted the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery was 0.30 percent lower at 13,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies picked up to 20,000 bags of 60 kg each as against 8,000-10,000 bags in the third week of this month.

* "Arrivals were slightly higher today. Jeera prices are likely to fall further in the short-term," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Reddy expects the June contract to fall to 13,120 rupees in the intra-day session.

* Spot jeera fell 10 rupees to 13,596 rupees per 100 kg in the Unjha market in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)