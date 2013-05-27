MUMBAI May 27 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Monday, tracking weak cues from the spot market and on subdued
overseas demand.
* The key June turmeric contract was down 0.91
percent at 5,870 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 0920 GMT.
* "Exports are weak at these prices. The June contract may
fall to 5,760 rupees in the absence of demand," said Chowda
Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Spot turmeric fell 28 rupees to 6,005 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
* Turmeric output is estimated to be lower in 2012/13
because of reduced plantation area in leading cultivating
states.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were lower due to a
pick-up in supplies and higher production, though hopes of an
improvement in overseas demand restricted the downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery
was 0.30 percent lower at 13,250 rupees per 100 kg.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies picked
up to 20,000 bags of 60 kg each as against 8,000-10,000 bags in
the third week of this month.
* "Arrivals were slightly higher today. Jeera prices are
likely to fall further in the short-term," said Reddy from JRG
Wealth Management.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Reddy expects the June contract to fall to 13,120 rupees
in the intra-day session.
* Spot jeera fell 10 rupees to 13,596 rupees per 100 kg in
the Unjha market in Gujarat state.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)