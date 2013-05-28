MUMBAI May 28 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday as a pick-up in
local supplies and higher production weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery
was 1.42 percent lower at 13,015 rupees per 100 kg on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0936 GMT.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies picked
up to 18,000 bags of 60 kg each as against 8,000-10,000 bags in
the third week of this month.
* "Supplies have increased as farmers are clearing their
stocks before the monsoon rains. Supplies would dip with the
arrival of rains," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from
Unjha.
* Traders, however, do not expect any sharp fall in prices
as overseas demand is increasing due to a lack of supplies from
Syria and Turkey.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera rose 46 rupees to 13,539 rupees per 100 kg in
the Unjha market.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carryforward
stocks and subdued overseas demand.
* The key June turmeric contract was down 0.58
percent at 5,844 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* Turmeric may trade on a negative note on account of higher
stocks with farmers, coupled with huge carryover stocks, Angel
Commodities said in a research note.
* Spot turmeric fell 12 rupees to 5,979 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)