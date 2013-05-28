MUMBAI May 28 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday as a pick-up in local supplies and higher production weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery was 1.42 percent lower at 13,015 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0936 GMT.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies picked up to 18,000 bags of 60 kg each as against 8,000-10,000 bags in the third week of this month.

* "Supplies have increased as farmers are clearing their stocks before the monsoon rains. Supplies would dip with the arrival of rains," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha.

* Traders, however, do not expect any sharp fall in prices as overseas demand is increasing due to a lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera rose 46 rupees to 13,539 rupees per 100 kg in the Unjha market.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carryforward stocks and subdued overseas demand.

* The key June turmeric contract was down 0.58 percent at 5,844 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Turmeric may trade on a negative note on account of higher stocks with farmers, coupled with huge carryover stocks, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot turmeric fell 12 rupees to 5,979 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)