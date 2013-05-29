MUMBAI May 29 Indian turmeric futures rose on Wednesday on bargain-buying, supported by a fall in local supplies, though higher carry-forward stocks and subdued overseas demand restricted the upside.

* The key June turmeric contract was higher 2.05 percent at 5,964 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 1029 GMT. It has fallen 4.24 percent since the close on May 17.

* "Supplies in local markets have fallen as the season has ended. But weak export demand is dampening sentiment," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric rose 58 rupees to 6,034 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on value-buying, supported by export demand, though increased local supplies and higher production restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery was 0.27 percent higher at 13,020 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen 1.65 percent in the previous session.

* "Overall trend remains positive for jeera prices due to overseas demand as Syria and Turkey have stopped shipments which may keep prices firm," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies picked up to 18,000 bags of 60 kg each against 8,000-10,000 bags in the third week of this month.

* Spot jeera fell 96 rupees to 13,456 rupees per 100 kg in the Unjha market. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)