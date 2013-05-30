MUMBAI May 30 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Thursday due to mounting stocks and sluggish overseas demand.
* The key June turmeric contract was lower 0.84
percent at 5,918 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 1006 GMT.
* "Demand is weak as buyers are expecting further drop in
the prices due to higher stocks," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior
analyst at Angel Commodities.
* Spot turmeric fell 49 rupees to 5,985 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Narvekar expects the June contract to extend fall to 5,800
rupees.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell, tracking weak
spot demand and higher production, though hopes of a pick-up in
export demand limited the downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery
was 0.46 percent lower at 12,990 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Export demand for Indian origin jeera may pick-up as
shipments have sharply fallen from Syria and Turkey," said
Narvekar.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera fell 59 rupees to 13,421 rupees per 100 kg in
the Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)