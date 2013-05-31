MUMBAI May 31 Indian turmeric futures slipped
on Friday due to lack of demand from overseas buyers, higher
carry-forward stocks and prospects of a good monsoon.
* At 0954 GMT, the key June turmeric contract was
lower 0.10 percent at 5,926 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* "Higher stocks with farmers, especially in Erode, coupled
with huge carryover stocks may pressurise prices," Angel
Commodities said in a research note.
Erode is one of the key markets in Tamil Nadu.
* Spot turmeric rose 27 rupees to 6,002 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were steady on overseas
demand though a rise in local supplies and higher production
weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery
was 0.11 percent higher at 13,062.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Local demand is moderate but exports are seen picking up
in coming days. Lack of supplies from other producing countries
is seen boosting exports from India," said Jai Kumar Jain, a
trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera edged up 4 rupees to 13,455 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)