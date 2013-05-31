MUMBAI May 31 Indian turmeric futures slipped on Friday due to lack of demand from overseas buyers, higher carry-forward stocks and prospects of a good monsoon.

* At 0954 GMT, the key June turmeric contract was lower 0.10 percent at 5,926 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Higher stocks with farmers, especially in Erode, coupled with huge carryover stocks may pressurise prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

Erode is one of the key markets in Tamil Nadu.

* Spot turmeric rose 27 rupees to 6,002 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were steady on overseas demand though a rise in local supplies and higher production weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery was 0.11 percent higher at 13,062.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local demand is moderate but exports are seen picking up in coming days. Lack of supplies from other producing countries is seen boosting exports from India," said Jai Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera edged up 4 rupees to 13,455 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)