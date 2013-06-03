MUMBAI, June 3 Indian turmeric futures hit a
contract low on Monday, weighed by weak exports, while subdued
buying at local markets and the timely progress of monsoon also
weighed on sentiment.
* India's monsoon arrived on cue in Kerala on the southern
coast on Saturday, a top weather official said.
* At 0947 GMT, the key July turmeric contract was
lower 1.78 percent at 5,750 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange after hitting a contract low
of 5,696 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Demand is subdued from local traders and exporters. In
the absence of demand, prices may fall to 5,500 rupees in the
short term," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst from JRG Wealth
Management.
* Spot turmeric fell 135 rupees to 5,867 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to fresh
export inquiries, though a rise in local supplies and higher
production restricted the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
was 0.40 percent higher at 13,262.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Overall trend remains positive for jeera prices due to
overseas demand as Syria and Turkey have stopped shipments which
may keep prices firm," Angel Commodities said in a research
note.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera fell 41 rupees to 13,419 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)