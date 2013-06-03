MUMBAI, June 3 Indian turmeric futures hit a contract low on Monday, weighed by weak exports, while subdued buying at local markets and the timely progress of monsoon also weighed on sentiment.

* India's monsoon arrived on cue in Kerala on the southern coast on Saturday, a top weather official said.

* At 0947 GMT, the key July turmeric contract was lower 1.78 percent at 5,750 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange after hitting a contract low of 5,696 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Demand is subdued from local traders and exporters. In the absence of demand, prices may fall to 5,500 rupees in the short term," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst from JRG Wealth Management.

* Spot turmeric fell 135 rupees to 5,867 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to fresh export inquiries, though a rise in local supplies and higher production restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.40 percent higher at 13,262.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall trend remains positive for jeera prices due to overseas demand as Syria and Turkey have stopped shipments which may keep prices firm," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera fell 41 rupees to 13,419 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)