MUMBAI, June 4 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Tuesday due to declining arrivals and lower output, though
subdued exports and the timely progress of monsoon kept the
upside limited.
* India's monsoon arrived on cue in Kerala on the southern
coast on Saturday.
* At 0959 GMT, the key July turmeric contract was
1.04 percent higher at 5,808 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It had hit a contract low of
5,696 rupees on Monday.
* "Daily arrivals have dropped in the local market because
the season has come to an end. Prices should recover in a tight
supply situation," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,839 rupees per 100 kg
in Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose tracking firm cues
in the spot market and on export inquiries, though higher
production restricted the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
was 0.15 percent higher at 13,382.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some fresh export demand has come for the Indian origin
jeera. Exports are expected to rise this year due to sufficient
availability and lack of supplies from other producing
countries," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key
market in Gujarat.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera rose 84.5 rupees to 13,487.5 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)