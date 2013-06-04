MUMBAI, June 4 Indian turmeric futures rose on Tuesday due to declining arrivals and lower output, though subdued exports and the timely progress of monsoon kept the upside limited.

* India's monsoon arrived on cue in Kerala on the southern coast on Saturday.

* At 0959 GMT, the key July turmeric contract was 1.04 percent higher at 5,808 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It had hit a contract low of 5,696 rupees on Monday.

* "Daily arrivals have dropped in the local market because the season has come to an end. Prices should recover in a tight supply situation," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,839 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose tracking firm cues in the spot market and on export inquiries, though higher production restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.15 percent higher at 13,382.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some fresh export demand has come for the Indian origin jeera. Exports are expected to rise this year due to sufficient availability and lack of supplies from other producing countries," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera rose 84.5 rupees to 13,487.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)