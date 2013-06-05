MUMBAI, June 5 Indian turmeric futures fell to a contract low on Wednesday due to mounting stocks and weak demand from overseas buyers, while better prospects of monsoon also weighed on sentiment.

* India's monsoon arrived on cue in Kerala on the southern coast on Saturday.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins from January.

* At 1006 GMT, the key July turmeric contract was 2.32 percent lower at 5,630 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange after hitting a contract low of 5,552 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Sowing has started in some nearby areas of Nizamabad. If monsoon remains good and evenly spread then sowing could be higher," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 56.5 rupees to 5,806 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher supplies in the local market and subdued domestic demand, though some export inquiries limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.64 percent lower at 13,235 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall trend looks weak in jeera because supplies at Unjha are still around 11,000 bags of 60 kg each, much higher than expected," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera edged down 3 rupees to 13,487 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)