MUMBAI, June 7 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Friday due to higher carry-forward stocks, absence of overseas
demand and on the timely progress of the monsoon.
* India's monsoon rains recorded higher than average levels
in the first week of the four-month rainy season, weather office
sources told Reuters on Thursday, reflecting a timely onset and
progress so far over southern states.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins from
January.
* At 0953 GMT, the key July turmeric contract was
1.30 percent lower at 5,632 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* "Sentiment looks weak because of higher stocks and good
progress of monsoon. Demand is also weak," said Suresh
Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra
Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric fell 38 rupees to 5,687 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose tracking firm cues
from spot markets and on export demand.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
was 0.68 percent higher at 13,382.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand from local buyers and exporters is good and is
seen supporting prices," said Jai Kumar Jain, a trader from
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera rose 51.5 rupees to 13,464 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)