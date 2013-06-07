MUMBAI, June 7 Indian turmeric futures fell on Friday due to higher carry-forward stocks, absence of overseas demand and on the timely progress of the monsoon.

* India's monsoon rains recorded higher than average levels in the first week of the four-month rainy season, weather office sources told Reuters on Thursday, reflecting a timely onset and progress so far over southern states.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins from January.

* At 0953 GMT, the key July turmeric contract was 1.30 percent lower at 5,632 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Sentiment looks weak because of higher stocks and good progress of monsoon. Demand is also weak," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 38 rupees to 5,687 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose tracking firm cues from spot markets and on export demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.68 percent higher at 13,382.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand from local buyers and exporters is good and is seen supporting prices," said Jai Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera rose 51.5 rupees to 13,464 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)