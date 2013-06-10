MUMBAI, June 10 Indian turmeric futures fell to
hit a contract low on Monday on mounting stocks amid subdued
demand from local traders and from overseas, while the timely
progress of the monsoon rains also weighed on sentiment.
* India's monsoon recorded higher than average levels in the
first week of the four-month season, weather office sources told
Reuters on last Thursday, reflecting a timely onset and progress
so far over the southern states.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins from
January.
* At 1009 GMT, the key July turmeric contract was
3.98 percent lower at 5,408 rupees per 100 kg, a new contract
low, on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* "Monsoon is progressing well in the country and turmeric
sowing is expected to gain pace with rains," said Suresh
Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra
Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric fell 75 rupees to 5,592 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to increased
supplies in spot, a drop in local demand and good progress of
the monsoon.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
was 1.35 percent lower at 13,137.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Jeera prices are been weak in the short term because
supplies have increased and the monsoon is progressing well,"
said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera fell 64 rupees to 13,440 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)