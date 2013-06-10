MUMBAI, June 10 Indian turmeric futures fell to hit a contract low on Monday on mounting stocks amid subdued demand from local traders and from overseas, while the timely progress of the monsoon rains also weighed on sentiment.

* India's monsoon recorded higher than average levels in the first week of the four-month season, weather office sources told Reuters on last Thursday, reflecting a timely onset and progress so far over the southern states.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins from January.

* At 1009 GMT, the key July turmeric contract was 3.98 percent lower at 5,408 rupees per 100 kg, a new contract low, on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Monsoon is progressing well in the country and turmeric sowing is expected to gain pace with rains," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 75 rupees to 5,592 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to increased supplies in spot, a drop in local demand and good progress of the monsoon.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 1.35 percent lower at 13,137.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Jeera prices are been weak in the short term because supplies have increased and the monsoon is progressing well," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera fell 64 rupees to 13,440 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)