MUMBAI, June 11 Indian turmeric futures hit a contract low on Tuesday as a timely progress of the monsoon rains raised hopes of better sowing, while higher carryforward stocks also weighed.

* The monsoon is advancing and a few places in Andhra Pradesh are expected to get rainfall for the next three days, India's meteorological department said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* At 1000 GMT, the key July turmeric contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.81 percent lower at 5,310 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 5,266 rupees earlier in the day.

* "The rainfall has come on time and is helping the sowing operations. If the weather remains favourable the farmers may expand the acreage," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 80 rupees to 5,512 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on high spot supplies, weak local demand and good progress of the monsoon.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.72 percent lower at 13,037.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Higher arrivals are expected to keep jeera prices under pressure but some fresh export demand may support at lower levels, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera fell 20 rupees to 13,447 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)