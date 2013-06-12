MUMBAI, June 12 Indian turmeric futures rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday on bargain-buying, offsetting the timely progress of the monsoon and higher carry-forward stocks.

* The monsoon is advancing and a few places in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are expected to get rainfall for the next three days, India's meteorological department said in a statement on its website.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key July turmeric contract was 2.11 percent higher at 5,418 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 1020 GMT. It had hit a contract low of 5,266 rupees in the previous session.

* "Sentiment in the spot market is still weak because rains are progressing well and are expected to aid sowing operations," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 26 rupees to 5,448 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to fresh export demand, though higher supplies in spot markets and the good progress of the monsoon capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.74 percent higher at 13,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Export demand is expected to increase ahead of the Ramadan festival," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* The month-long Muslim fast of Ramadan will begin around July 9.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera rose 32 rupees to 13,467 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)