MUMBAI, June 12 Indian turmeric futures rose
more than 2 percent on Wednesday on bargain-buying, offsetting
the timely progress of the monsoon and higher carry-forward
stocks.
* The monsoon is advancing and a few places in Andhra
Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are expected to get rainfall
for the next three days, India's meteorological department said
in a statement on its website.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins in
January.
* The key July turmeric contract was 2.11 percent
higher at 5,418 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 1020 GMT. It had hit a contract low of
5,266 rupees in the previous session.
* "Sentiment in the spot market is still weak because rains
are progressing well and are expected to aid sowing operations,"
said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric fell 26 rupees to 5,448 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to fresh export
demand, though higher supplies in spot markets and the good
progress of the monsoon capped the gains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
was 0.74 percent higher at 13,200 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Export demand is expected to increase ahead of the
Ramadan festival," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst from Kotak
Commodities.
* The month-long Muslim fast of Ramadan will begin around
July 9.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera rose 32 rupees to 13,467 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
