MUMBAI, June 13 Indian turmeric futures were trading higher on Thursday due to a pick-up in spot buying amid falling supplies and some fresh export inquiries, though the timely progress of the monsoon and higher carry-forward stocks weighed on sentiment.

* Annual monsoon rains have covered half of India two days ahead of the usual date, sources in the weather office said on Thursday, easing concern over southwestern regions parched by drought.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key July turmeric contract was 2.11 percent higher at 5,520 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 1101 GMT.

* A decline in spot arrivals and holding back of stocks by farmers are expected to support buying in turmeric, Angel commodities said in a research report.

* Spot turmeric rose 39.5 rupees to 5,487.5 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher supplies in spot markets and on the good progress of the monsoon.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.53 percent lower at 13,110 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies in the local market are still higher than expected. But any sharp fall is not expected because export demand is supportive," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera fell 9 rupees to 13,458 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)