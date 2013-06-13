MUMBAI, June 13 Indian turmeric futures were
trading higher on Thursday due to a pick-up in spot buying amid
falling supplies and some fresh export inquiries, though the
timely progress of the monsoon and higher carry-forward stocks
weighed on sentiment.
* Annual monsoon rains have covered half of India two days
ahead of the usual date, sources in the weather office said on
Thursday, easing concern over southwestern regions parched by
drought.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins in
January.
* The key July turmeric contract was 2.11 percent
higher at 5,520 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 1101 GMT.
* A decline in spot arrivals and holding back of stocks by
farmers are expected to support buying in turmeric, Angel
commodities said in a research report.
* Spot turmeric rose 39.5 rupees to 5,487.5 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher
supplies in spot markets and on the good progress of the
monsoon.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
was 0.53 percent lower at 13,110 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Supplies in the local market are still higher than
expected. But any sharp fall is not expected because export
demand is supportive," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera fell 9 rupees to 13,458 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)