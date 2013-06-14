MUMBAI, June 14 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up on Friday due to fresh export demand and a pick-up in local demand, though the good progress of the monsoon weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.27 percent higher at 13,170 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0952 GMT.

* "The overall trend remains positive for prices due to overseas demand as Syria and Turkey have stopped shipments which may keep prices firm," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera rose 50 rupees to 13,482 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were marginally up due to declining arrivals and some export inquiries, though the good progress of the monsoon and higher carry-forward stocks restricted the upside.

* Annual monsoon rains have covered half of India two days ahead of the usual date, sources in the weather office said on Thursday, easing concern over southwestern regions parched by drought.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key July turmeric contract was up 0.04 percent at 5,506 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Daily supplies have come down in the local market as farmers are busy in the new planting season," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric rose 36.5 rupees to 5,524 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)