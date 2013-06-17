MUMBAI, June 17 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures were marginally up on Monday, supported by overseas
demand, though progress of rains ahead of schedule and higher
supplies capped the gains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
was 0.42 percent higher at 13,220 rupees per 100 kg on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0931 GMT.
* "Export demand is good for Indian jeera because of lack of
supplies from Syria and Turkey. Jeera is expected to trade
rangebound in the short-term," said Arvind Patel, a trader from
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Daily spot supplies at the Unjha market are around
10,000-12,000 bags of 60 kg each, still higher than expected.
* Spot jeera fell 39.5 rupees to 13,427.5 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose due to a drop in daily supplies
and on export demand though mounting stocks and ample rains
limited the upside.
* India's monsoon rains have covered the entire country a
month ahead of schedule, brightening the prospects for a bumper
output of summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in
one of the world's leading producers.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August and a lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
* The key July turmeric contract was up 1.24 percent
at 5,724 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Fresh export inquiries at lower levels and declining
arrivals are supporting buying in turmeric, Angel Commodities
said in a research note.
* Spot turmeric rose 23 rupees to 5,548 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)