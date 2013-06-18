MUMBAI, June 18 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Tuesday due to a decline in spot supplies, some fresh export
demand and a pick-up in local buying though mounting stocks and
ample rains capped the gains.
* Monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month
ahead of schedule, brightening the prospects for a bumper output
of summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in one of
the world's leading producers.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process then begins in
January.
* The key July turmeric contract was up 0.45 percent
at 5,770 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange at 1011 GMT.
* "It is expected to trade higher. A pick-up in local and
overseas demand amid a fall in spot supplies is seen supporting
the upside," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel
Commodities.
* Spot turmeric rose 49 rupees to 5,611 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand
and a pick-up in local buying though the progress of monsoon
rains ahead of schedule and higher supplies restricted the
upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
was 0.23 percent higher at 13,185 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* The overall trend remains positive for jeera prices due to
overseas demand as Syria are Turkey are not supplying, which may
keep prices firm, Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Daily spot supplies at the Unjha market are around
10,000-12,000 bags of 60 kg each, still higher than expected.
* Spot jeera edged up 10 rupees to 13,462.5 rupees per 100
kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)