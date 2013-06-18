MUMBAI, June 18 Indian turmeric futures rose on Tuesday due to a decline in spot supplies, some fresh export demand and a pick-up in local buying though mounting stocks and ample rains capped the gains.

* Monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule, brightening the prospects for a bumper output of summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in one of the world's leading producers.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process then begins in January.

* The key July turmeric contract was up 0.45 percent at 5,770 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 1011 GMT.

* "It is expected to trade higher. A pick-up in local and overseas demand amid a fall in spot supplies is seen supporting the upside," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Spot turmeric rose 49 rupees to 5,611 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand and a pick-up in local buying though the progress of monsoon rains ahead of schedule and higher supplies restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.23 percent higher at 13,185 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The overall trend remains positive for jeera prices due to overseas demand as Syria are Turkey are not supplying, which may keep prices firm, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Daily spot supplies at the Unjha market are around 10,000-12,000 bags of 60 kg each, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera edged up 10 rupees to 13,462.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)