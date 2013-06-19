MUMBAI, June 19 Indian turmeric futures rose on Wednesday due to a drop in local supplies and on export demand though higher carryforward stocks and rains restricted the upside.

* Monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule, brightening the prospects for a bumper output of summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in one of the world's leading producers.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process then begins in January.

* The key July turmeric contract was up 0.89 percent at 5,650 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0928 GMT.

* "Export demand is supportive at these prices. Supplies have also come down. Turmeric prices are expected to remain firm for the next two-three days," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 42.5 rupees to 5,568.5 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to an increase in inquiries from overseas buyers though higher-than-expected supplies and rains capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.76 percent higher at 13,262.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Jeera prices are rising because of export demand. In the absence of supplies from Syria and Turkey, overseas buyers are coming to India," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Daily spot supplies are around 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each at the Unjha market, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera fell 62.5 rupees to 13,410 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)