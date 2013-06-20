MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
MUMBAI, June 20 Indian turmeric futures rose on Thursday as a decline in spot supplies along with fresh overseas demand supported the upside in prices though good progress of rains capped the gains.
* Monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process then begins in January.
* The key July turmeric contract was up 1.31 percent at 5,714 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 1021 GMT.
* "Lower arrivals and export enquiries are supporting buying in turmeric futures. It is seen trading firm," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.
* Spot turmeric edged up 6 rupees to 5,560 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a pick-up in the overseas demand while an increase in local buying also aided the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.45 percent higher at 13,425 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Prices are attractive for exporters. Also, in the absence of supplies from Syria and Turkey, they are not left with much option," said Jay Kumar Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.
* Daily spot supplies are around 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each at the Unjha market, still higher than expected.
* Spot jeera rose 12.5 rupees to 13,462.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
