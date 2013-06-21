MUMBAI, June 21 Indian turmeric futures edged up on Friday due to a drop in daily spot supplies and on some export demand though mounting stocks restricted the upside.

* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy in the planting season.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process then begins in January.

* The key July turmeric contract was up 0.07 percent at 5,700 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1015 GMT.

* "Lower arrivals and some fresh export inquiries are keeping turmeric prices firm. However, the upside may be capped on account of huge carry-over stocks," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Spot turmeric rose 31 rupees to 5,587 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to an improvement in local buying and a pick-up in overseas demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.56 percent higher at 13,487.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Expectations of good export demand for the upcoming Ramadan festival are seen supporting prices, Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each at the Unjha market in Gujarat, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera rose 42 rupees to 13,550 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)