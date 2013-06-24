Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
MUMBAI, June 24 Indian turmeric futures rose on Monday as a decline in local supplies and fresh export demand aided buying.
* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy with planting.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
* The key July turmeric contract was up 1.46 percent at 5,994 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1009 GMT.
* "A fall in daily supplies and fresh export demand are supporting turmeric prices but a good progress of rains is weighing on sentiment," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.
* Spot turmeric rose 118 rupees to 5,701 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher spot supplies and a good progress of the monsoon, though a pick-up in overseas demand limited the downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.46 percent lower at 13,620 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Supplies in the spot market are still higher than expected but any sharp fall is unlikely because overseas demand is supportive," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.
* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each at the Unjha market, still higher than expected.
* Spot jeera rose 35 rupees to 13,764 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.