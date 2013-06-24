MUMBAI, June 24 Indian turmeric futures rose on Monday as a decline in local supplies and fresh export demand aided buying.

* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy with planting.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key July turmeric contract was up 1.46 percent at 5,994 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1009 GMT.

* "A fall in daily supplies and fresh export demand are supporting turmeric prices but a good progress of rains is weighing on sentiment," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* Spot turmeric rose 118 rupees to 5,701 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher spot supplies and a good progress of the monsoon, though a pick-up in overseas demand limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.46 percent lower at 13,620 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Supplies in the spot market are still higher than expected but any sharp fall is unlikely because overseas demand is supportive," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each at the Unjha market, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera rose 35 rupees to 13,764 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)