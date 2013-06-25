MUMBAI, June 25 Indian turmeric futures rose on Tuesday due to a drop in domestic supplies and on some fresh export demand, though the good progress of sowing due to sufficient rainfalls and higher carry-forward stocks weighed on sentiment.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy with planting.

* The key July turmeric contract was up 1.01 percent at 6,026 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1025 GMT.

* "Export inquiries are coming at these prices but the upside is limited because sowing is progressing well in our area on sufficient rains," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric edged down 4 rupees to 5,697 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a pick-up in local and overseas demand, though higher-than-expected supplies capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.53 percent higher at 13,675 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Export demand is good and likely to remain firm in the short term because of lack of supplies from other major producers," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each in the Unjha market, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera rose 21 rupees to 13,785 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)