MUMBAI, June 25 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Tuesday due to a drop in domestic supplies and on some fresh
export demand, though the good progress of sowing due to
sufficient rainfalls and higher carry-forward stocks weighed on
sentiment.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a
close and farmers are busy with planting.
* The key July turmeric contract was up 1.01 percent
at 6,026 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1025 GMT.
* "Export inquiries are coming at these prices but the
upside is limited because sowing is progressing well in our area
on sufficient rains," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric edged down 4 rupees to 5,697 rupees per 100
kg in Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a pick-up in
local and overseas demand, though higher-than-expected supplies
capped the gains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
was 0.53 percent higher at 13,675 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* "Export demand is good and likely to remain firm in the
short term because of lack of supplies from other major
producers," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key
market in Gujarat.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each
in the Unjha market, still higher than expected.
* Spot jeera rose 21 rupees to 13,785 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)