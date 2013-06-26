MUMBAI, June 26 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Wednesday due to increased supplies in the local market while good rainfall also weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Gujarat is expected to receive rainfall for the next 2-3 days, India Meteorological Department said on its website.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 1.87 percent lower at 13,397.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0943 GMT.

* "These rains are very good as they provide moisture to the soil and help in rabi planting," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each in the Unjha market, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera rose 53 rupees to 13,821 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks while good progress of sowing due to sufficient rainfall also added to the decline, though a drop in local supplies restricted the downside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy with planting.

* The key July turmeric contract was down 0.20 percent at 5,980 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Local and export demand is there but favourable weather conditions and sowing operations are weighing on the sentiment," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric rose 63 rupees to 5,768 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)