MUMBAI, June 27 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures rose on Thursday on fresh export inquiries and
expectations of a further rise in demand due to lack of supplies
from other leading producers.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
was 0.24 percent higher at 13,435 rupees per 100 kg on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1002
GMT.
* In the global markets, there is a supply crunch as the
current geo-political tensions in Syria have hit supplies, Angel
Commodities said in a research note.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each
in the Unjha market, still higher than expected.
* Spot jeera fell 88 rupees to 13,697 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures edged up on slack domestic supplies
and some export inquiries though higher carryforward stocks and
good progress of sowing weighed on sentiment.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a
close and farmers are busy with planting.
* The key July turmeric contract was up 0.20 percent
at 6,080 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Turmeric is seen trading in a narrow range in the
short-term. Demand is moderate from local buyers," said a trader
from Erode in Tamil Nadu.
* Spot turmeric rose 46 rupees to 5,815 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)