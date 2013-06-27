MUMBAI, June 27 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Thursday on fresh export inquiries and expectations of a further rise in demand due to lack of supplies from other leading producers.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 0.24 percent higher at 13,435 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1002 GMT.

* In the global markets, there is a supply crunch as the current geo-political tensions in Syria have hit supplies, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each in the Unjha market, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera fell 88 rupees to 13,697 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures edged up on slack domestic supplies and some export inquiries though higher carryforward stocks and good progress of sowing weighed on sentiment.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy with planting.

* The key July turmeric contract was up 0.20 percent at 6,080 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Turmeric is seen trading in a narrow range in the short-term. Demand is moderate from local buyers," said a trader from Erode in Tamil Nadu.

* Spot turmeric rose 46 rupees to 5,815 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)