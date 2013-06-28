MUMBAI, June 28 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell on Friday due to lack of local demand amid higher
spot supplies, while good monsoon rains also weighed on
sentiment.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* Rains were three percent above average in the week that
ended on June 26, data from the weather office showed, after the
monsoon poured 54 percent more than average rains on the
sub-continent in the first three weeks from June
1.
* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery
was 1.04 percent lower at 13,280 rupees per 100 kg on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1052
GMT.
* "Rains are good everywhere this season and they would also
help rabi sowing by providing sufficient soil moisture. If the
weather remains favourable, jeera sowing would be good," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at
Indiabulls Commodities.
* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each
in the Unjha market, still higher than expected.
* Spot jeera fell 48 rupees to 13,661 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell due to mounting stocks and good
progress of sowing.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
* The key July turmeric contract was down 4 percent
at 5,808 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Demand is not supportive in turmeric. Overseas demand is
not improving as was expected. Prices may fall further from
these levels," said Khan.
* Spot turmeric fell 103 rupees to 5,715 rupees per 100 kg
in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Khan expects the July contract to fall to 5,700 rupees in
the short-term.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupana Dwivedi)