MUMBAI, June 28 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Friday due to lack of local demand amid higher spot supplies, while good monsoon rains also weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Rains were three percent above average in the week that ended on June 26, data from the weather office showed, after the monsoon poured 54 percent more than average rains on the sub-continent in the first three weeks from June 1.

* The actively traded jeera contract for July delivery was 1.04 percent lower at 13,280 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1052 GMT.

* "Rains are good everywhere this season and they would also help rabi sowing by providing sufficient soil moisture. If the weather remains favourable, jeera sowing would be good," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each in the Unjha market, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera fell 48 rupees to 13,661 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to mounting stocks and good progress of sowing.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key July turmeric contract was down 4 percent at 5,808 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Demand is not supportive in turmeric. Overseas demand is not improving as was expected. Prices may fall further from these levels," said Khan.

* Spot turmeric fell 103 rupees to 5,715 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Khan expects the July contract to fall to 5,700 rupees in the short-term. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupana Dwivedi)