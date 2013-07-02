MUMBAI, July 2 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Tuesday due to higher-than-expected supplies and ample rains, though export inquiries restricted the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery was 0.82 percent lower at 13,587.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1022 GMT.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each in the Unjha market, still higher than expected.

* "Supplies in the local market are still higher and this is restricting the upside move but export demand is supportive," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* In the global markets, there is a supply crunch as the current geo-political tensions in Syria have hit supplies, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera rose 26 rupees to 13,682 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to good progress of sowing, helped by ample rains, though improved local demand and some export inquiries capped the falls.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key August turmeric contract was down 0.39 percent at 6,160 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Demand has improved at these levels from local as well as exporters. But any sharp gain is unlikely because sowing is progressing well," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric rose 91 rupees to 5,840 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy with planting. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)