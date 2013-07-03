MUMBAI, July 3 Indian turmeric futures fell on Wednesday, tracking bearish cues from the spot market, and on ample stocks and good progress of sowing due to favourable weather.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key August turmeric contract was down 3.99 percent at 5,912 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1022 GMT.

* "Sowing is going on at a very good pace in Andhra Pradesh because of favourable weather. In the short-term, turmeric prices are expected to remain weak," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* Spot turmeric fell 106 rupees to 5,750 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* However, spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy with planting.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up due to export demand though higher-than-expected supplies and ample rains weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery edged up 0.26 percent at 13,660 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "The overall sentiment looks firm in jeera because export demand is good and seen firm in the short-term. But good rainfall is weighing on sentiment," said Narvekar.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* In the global markets, there is a supply crunch as the current geo-political tensions in Syria have hit supplies, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Spot jeera fell 42 rupees to 13,661 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each in the Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, still higher than expected. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)