Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
MUMBAI, July 3 Indian turmeric futures fell on Wednesday, tracking bearish cues from the spot market, and on ample stocks and good progress of sowing due to favourable weather.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
* The key August turmeric contract was down 3.99 percent at 5,912 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1022 GMT.
* "Sowing is going on at a very good pace in Andhra Pradesh because of favourable weather. In the short-term, turmeric prices are expected to remain weak," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.
* Spot turmeric fell 106 rupees to 5,750 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* However, spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy with planting.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up due to export demand though higher-than-expected supplies and ample rains weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery edged up 0.26 percent at 13,660 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "The overall sentiment looks firm in jeera because export demand is good and seen firm in the short-term. But good rainfall is weighing on sentiment," said Narvekar.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* In the global markets, there is a supply crunch as the current geo-political tensions in Syria have hit supplies, Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.
* Spot jeera fell 42 rupees to 13,661 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.
* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each in the Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, still higher than expected. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.