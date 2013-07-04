MUMBAI, July 4 Indian turmeric futures edged up
on Thursday on some buying at lower levels supported by export
demand, though a good progress of sowing due to favourable
weather and higher carryforward stocks restricted the upside.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
* The key August turmeric contract edged up 0.27
percent to 5,928 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0955 GMT. It had fallen 2.43
percent in the previous session.
* "Weather is favourable and sowing operations are going on
well. Prices are seen range-bound in the short term," said
Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric fell 23 rupees to 5,703 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad.
* However, spot supplies have declined as the season has
drawn to a close and farmers are busy with planting.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures slipped on
higher-than-expected supplies and ample rains, though fresh
export demand limited the downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery
slipped 0.22 percent to 13,605 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each
in the Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, still higher than
expected.
* "Local demand is not picking up because supplies are still
higher but overseas inquiries are preventing sharp fall in the
prices," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market
in Gujarat.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* Spot jeera fell 32.5 rupees to 13,612.5 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
* In the global markets, there is a supply crunch as the
current geo-political tensions in Syria have hit supplies, Angel
Commodities said in a research note.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)