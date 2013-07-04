MUMBAI, July 4 Indian turmeric futures edged up on Thursday on some buying at lower levels supported by export demand, though a good progress of sowing due to favourable weather and higher carryforward stocks restricted the upside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key August turmeric contract edged up 0.27 percent to 5,928 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0955 GMT. It had fallen 2.43 percent in the previous session.

* "Weather is favourable and sowing operations are going on well. Prices are seen range-bound in the short term," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 23 rupees to 5,703 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* However, spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy with planting.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures slipped on higher-than-expected supplies and ample rains, though fresh export demand limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery slipped 0.22 percent to 13,605 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each in the Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, still higher than expected.

* "Local demand is not picking up because supplies are still higher but overseas inquiries are preventing sharp fall in the prices," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot jeera fell 32.5 rupees to 13,612.5 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

* In the global markets, there is a supply crunch as the current geo-political tensions in Syria have hit supplies, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)