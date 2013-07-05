MUMBAI, July 5 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Friday on good progress in sowing due to favourable weather
while higher carryforward stocks also contributed to the
decline.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
* The key August turmeric contract was down 2.30
percent to 5,774 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1050 GMT.
* "Good monsoon progress and improvement in sowing
operations are keeping turmeric prices under pressure," said
Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.
* Spot turmeric fell 42 rupees to 5,660 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* However, spot supplies have declined as the season has
drawn to a close and farmers are busy with planting.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher spot
supplies and plentiful rains in the cultivating areas, though
fresh export demand limited the downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery
fell 0.96 percent to 13,395 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each
at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, still higher than expected.
* "Good overseas demand is expected to support prices.
However, higher supplies may cap the upside. But the overall
trend remains positive due to lack of supplies from Syria and
Turkey," said Narvekar.
* In the global markets, there is a supply crunch as the
current geo-political tensions in Syria have hit supplies, Angel
Commodities said in a research note.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* Spot jeera edged up 2 rupees to 13,651 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)