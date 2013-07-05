MUMBAI, July 5 Indian turmeric futures fell on Friday on good progress in sowing due to favourable weather while higher carryforward stocks also contributed to the decline.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* The key August turmeric contract was down 2.30 percent to 5,774 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1050 GMT.

* "Good monsoon progress and improvement in sowing operations are keeping turmeric prices under pressure," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Spot turmeric fell 42 rupees to 5,660 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* However, spot supplies have declined as the season has drawn to a close and farmers are busy with planting.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher spot supplies and plentiful rains in the cultivating areas, though fresh export demand limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery fell 0.96 percent to 13,395 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Daily spot supplies are at 8,000-10,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, still higher than expected.

* "Good overseas demand is expected to support prices. However, higher supplies may cap the upside. But the overall trend remains positive due to lack of supplies from Syria and Turkey," said Narvekar.

* In the global markets, there is a supply crunch as the current geo-political tensions in Syria have hit supplies, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot jeera edged up 2 rupees to 13,651 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)