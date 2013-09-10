MUMBAI, Sept 10 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Tuesday due to prospects of better sowing and on higher-than-expected supplies in the domestic markets.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was down 0.75 percent at 13,600 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1011 GMT.

* "Supplies are still higher than the expectations because stocks are high. Overseas demand is there but is not gaining momentum," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the world's biggest producer, exporter and consumer of the spice.

* Syria is the second-largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Turkey. Negligible supplies from these countries have raised demand for Indian jeera.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was down 81 rupees at 13,689 rupees per 100 kg.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far this monsoon. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were higher due to some fresh demand from overseas though higher carry forward stocks and conducive weather for the sown crop limited the upside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was up 0.28 percent at 5,062 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Export demand is supporting prices but trend remains weak because stocks are very high," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 64 rupees to 5,106 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric sowing is complete in the top growing areas and the weather is favourable for the crop's growth, traders said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)