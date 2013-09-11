MUMBAI, Sept 11 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Wednesday due to conducive weather for the sown crop, while
higher carryforward stocks weighed on sentiment.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October
delivery was down 2.65 percent at 4,920 rupees per 100
kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at
1009 GMT.
* "Turmeric futures are expected to trade on a negative note
today as huge carryover stocks coupled with favourable climate
may pressurise prices further," Angel Commodities said in a
research note.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 10 rupees to 5,063 rupees
per 100 kg.
* Turmeric sowing is complete in the major growing regions
and the weather is favourable for its growth, traders said.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were lower on sluggish
demand from local buyers, expectations of better sowing and on
higher-than-expected supplies in the domestic markets.
* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery
was down 0.37 percent at 13,472.5 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* "Sentiment looks weak because stocks are good and supplies
are above expectations in the lean season," said Jyesh Patel, a
trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* India is the world's biggest producer, exporter and
consumer of the spice.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera edged down
25 rupees to 13,664 rupees per 100 kg.
* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received
above average rainfall so far this monsoon. Jeera is a winter
crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on the rains to
moisten the land for sowing.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)