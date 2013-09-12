BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh produced 12 mln tonnes oil equivalent in 2016/17 - exec
* India ONGC Videsh exec says produced 12 million tonnes oil equivalent in FY17
MUMBAI, Sept 12 Indian turmeric futures fell on Thursday on hopes of higher output as the weather remained conducive for crop growth and on mounting stocks.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was down 1.79 percent at 4,830 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1049 GMT.
* "Crop is in good condition as the weather is favourable. Higher carry-forward stocks and weak local demand are keeping prices firm," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric fell 110 rupees to 4,942 rupees per 100 kg.
* Turmeric sowing is complete in the major growing regions and the weather is favourable for its growth, traders said.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to demand from overseas buyers while a pick-up in local demand in the festive season also aided sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was up 0.81 percent at 13,630 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Export demand is likely to stay firm in the short term as negligible supplies from other leading producers have raised demand for Indian-origin jeera, said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.
* India is the world's biggest producer, exporter and consumer of the spice.
* At Unjha, spot jeera edged up 10 rupees to 13,674 rupees per 100 kg.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rain to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarw
Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Polysacks Ltd ST Bk Fac