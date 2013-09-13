MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian turmeric futures rose on Friday on bargain-buying, supported by hopes of a pickup in local demand in the festive season, while export demand also aided sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was up 1.68 percent at 4,966 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1017 GMT. It fell 7.6 percent between Sept. 3 and Sept. 12.

* "Some bargain buying is seen after the recent fall in prices. Local demand may pick up ahead of festivals," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric edged up 26 rupees to 4,968 rupees per 100 kg.

* Acharya expects the October contract to rise to 5,040 rupees in the near term.

* Turmeric sowing is complete in the major growing regions and the weather is favourable, traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to overseas demand while a pickup in the local demand also supported the upside.

* However, higher spot supplies and prospects of better sowing capped the gains.

* Traders expect jeera sowing to be better this season because of ample rains that have increased moisture in the soil.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was up 0.27 percent at 13,700 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Export demand is supportive but stocks are higher from the old crop and this has kept supplies smooth even in the lean season. The trend looks weak in jeera in the short term," said Acharya.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera edged up 31 rupees to 13,705 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)