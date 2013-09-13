MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures extended the previous session's gains on Friday on a weak rupee and gains in the U.S. soybean market, aided also by firm demand for edible oils in local spot markets due to the ongoing festive season.

* The upside was capped by rising supplies of soybeans in spot markets and higher inventory of rapeseed.

* The key October soybean contract ended up 1.98 percent at 3,520.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key October soyoil contract rose 0.32 percent to 671.25 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged up 0.53 percent to 3,569 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 6.55 rupees to 681.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 81 rupees to 3,641 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 15 rupees to 3,647 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose, extending gains for the second consecutive day, as a week-long spell of falling prices gave traders an opportunity to buy at lower rates, but market participants said fundamentals remained weak.

* The key October contract settled 0.20 percent up at 2,994 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar was unchanged at 3,020 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to anticipation of higher sowing on ample rains and on mounting stocks.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The October chana contract ended down 0.34 percent at 3,209 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 100 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell on expectations of higher output as farmers expanded the area under cultivation and on conducive weather.

* The October contract ended 3.98 percent lower at 7,720 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 418 rupees to 7,846 rupees per 100 kg.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose on bargain-buying, supported by hopes of a pickup in local demand in the festive season, while export demand also aided sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery ended up 1.39 percent to close at 4,952 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric edged up 26 rupees to 4,968 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher spot supplies, mounting stocks and the prospects of better sowing due to ample rains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery ended 0.47 percent lower at 13,597.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera edged up 21 rupees to 13,695 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)