MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian turmeric futures fell on Monday on higher carry forward stocks, satisfactory growth of the sown crop due to conducive weather and weak local demand.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was down 0.66 percent at 4,830 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1001 GMT.

* "The sown crop is progressing very well due to favourable weather. Stocks are high but local demand is not supportive," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric edged down 9 rupees to 4,959 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher supplies in the local market amid weak demand and expectations of higher sowing in the winter month.

* Traders expect jeera sowing to be better this season because of ample rains that have increased moisture in the soil.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was down 0.30 percent at 13,452.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Domestic supplies are still higher than expected, but demand is subdued," said Jayesh Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 27 rupees to 13,649 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)