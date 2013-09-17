MEDIA-India's ICICI Bank, Axis Bank sell 18 bln rupees of loans to Ballarpur Industries to Edelweiss - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, Sept 17 Indian turmeric futures were steady on Tuesday on some export demand, while mounting stocks and conducive weather for the sown crop weighed on the sentiment.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was up 0.08 percent at 4,860 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1056 GMT.
* "Movement has become very range-bound in turmeric. Local demand is not picking up as expected, but export inquiries are moderate," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric edged down 5 rupees to 4,954 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down on higher-than-expected local supplies in the lean season, with ample rains raising the prospects of better sowing.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was down 0.07 percent at 13,460 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Stocks are high from the old crop and demand is weak. In the short term, prices are likely to remain weak," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* India is the world's largest jeera producer, followed by Syria and Turkey.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera slipped 3 rupees to 13,648 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
