MUMBAI, Sept 17 Indian turmeric futures were steady on Tuesday on some export demand, while mounting stocks and conducive weather for the sown crop weighed on the sentiment.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was up 0.08 percent at 4,860 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1056 GMT.

* "Movement has become very range-bound in turmeric. Local demand is not picking up as expected, but export inquiries are moderate," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric edged down 5 rupees to 4,954 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged down on higher-than-expected local supplies in the lean season, with ample rains raising the prospects of better sowing.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was down 0.07 percent at 13,460 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Stocks are high from the old crop and demand is weak. In the short term, prices are likely to remain weak," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the world's largest jeera producer, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera slipped 3 rupees to 13,648 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)