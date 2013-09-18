MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian turmeric futures fell on Wednesday due to higher carry forward stocks and conducive weather for the sown crop, though fresh demand from exporters limited the downside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was down 1.40 percent at 4,786 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0938 GMT.

* "Stocks from the old crop is weighing on sentiment. However, export and festival demand is expected to support prices at lower levels," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures slipped due to weak local demand amid higher-than-expected local supplies in the lean season and on prospects of better sowing.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was down 0.19 percent at 13,427.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Sowing for the new season would start in winters and the conditions look favourable for higher area under cultivation," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the world's largest jeera producer, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 26 rupees to 13,622 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu Editing by Anand Basu)