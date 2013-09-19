MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian turmeric futures rose on Thursday, supported by overseas demand amid thin local supply, though higher carry forward stocks and conducive weather for the sown crop capped the gains.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was up 0.67 percent at 4,806 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0933 GMT.

* "Export demand is regular and is supporting prices, but higher stocks and proper growth of the sown crop is preventing any sharp rise in the prices," said Sandeep Akula, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on mounting stocks, weak spot demand and on prospects of better sowing.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was down 0.19 percent at 13,375 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "The trend is weak because stocks from the old season crop are high and the new season sowing is also seen higher because of ample rains," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* India is the world's largest jeera producer, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Khan expects the October contract to fall to 13,000 rupees in the near term.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 60.5 rupees to 13,592 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)