MUMBAI Oct 14 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Monday on higher carry-forward stocks, weak demand from overseas
and local buyers and on good progress of the sown crop.
* At 1039 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract
for November delivery was 3.61 percent lower at 4,746
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX).
* "There is no loss to the crop because of the cyclone in
our area and the sown crop is in a good condition," said
Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* A mass evacuation saved thousands of people from India's
fiercest cyclone in 14 years, but aid workers warned a million
would need help after their homes and livelihoods were
destroyed.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* The Nizamabad spot market is shut becasuse of a local
festival.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures were lower due to higher spot supplies
amid lower-than-expected export demand and on expectations of
higher area under cultivation.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October.
Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery
was down 0.46 percent at 12,980 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Slow domestic and export demand coupled with sufficient
carry-forward stocks may keep prices under pressure. With good
rains recently, traders are expecting a rise in acreage for
coming season," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, supplies were
6,000-7,000 bags of 60 kg each against expected 3,000-4,000
bags.
* Spot jeera edged up 57 rupees to 13,372 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)