MUMBAI Oct 14 Indian turmeric futures fell on Monday on higher carry-forward stocks, weak demand from overseas and local buyers and on good progress of the sown crop.

* At 1039 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was 3.61 percent lower at 4,746 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "There is no loss to the crop because of the cyclone in our area and the sown crop is in a good condition," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* A mass evacuation saved thousands of people from India's fiercest cyclone in 14 years, but aid workers warned a million would need help after their homes and livelihoods were destroyed.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The Nizamabad spot market is shut becasuse of a local festival.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were lower due to higher spot supplies amid lower-than-expected export demand and on expectations of higher area under cultivation.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was down 0.46 percent at 12,980 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Slow domestic and export demand coupled with sufficient carry-forward stocks may keep prices under pressure. With good rains recently, traders are expecting a rise in acreage for coming season," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, supplies were 6,000-7,000 bags of 60 kg each against expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Spot jeera edged up 57 rupees to 13,372 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)